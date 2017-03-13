'Dallas Six' member convicted of throwing feces at correctional officers
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Carrington Keys, front, leads Andre Jacob and Duane Peter into the Luzerne County Courthouse in 2016. Luzerne County Judge Lesa S. Gelb determined Keys was guilty on six lesser counts of misdemeanor harassment on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC