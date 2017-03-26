Court tosses Pa. lawsuit over nursing home services
A state court is dismissing the Pennsylvania attorney general's lawsuit accusing a nursing home operator of failing to meet residents' most basic human needs in some homes. A Commonwealth Court panel threw out the case, saying the state's complaints about Golden Living centers either lacked specifics or targeted marketing materials that aren't tantamount to false advertising.
