Caribbean cuisine, dollar store headed to downtown Wilkes-Barre

BILL WELLOCK / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Garfield and Carleen Hartman will realize a dream when they open Hartman Jerk Center on April 8 in Wilkes-Barre. A Caribbean restaurant and a dollar store are planned for the first block of South Main Street off Public Square.

