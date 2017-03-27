Caribbean cuisine, dollar store headed to downtown Wilkes-Barre
BILL WELLOCK / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Garfield and Carleen Hartman will realize a dream when they open Hartman Jerk Center on April 8 in Wilkes-Barre. A Caribbean restaurant and a dollar store are planned for the first block of South Main Street off Public Square.
