Business Buzz, March 19, 2017
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Pennsylvania awarded RETTEW a Diamond Certificate for the State Route 11 Bridge Project. Criteria for the award include innovation, complexity, exceeding client needs, future value to engineering and sustainable design.
