An uphill climb in the Rust Belt for Democrats
Bob Smith, a Donald Trump supporter, enjoyed a meal during a visit to the Avenue Diner in Wyoming, Pa. "For the first time in a lot of years, people have hope that things are going to turn around and things are going to get better," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Fri
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC