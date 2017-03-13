'A real kick in the rear': Northeast hit by late-season snow

Snow whips around as Joe Shields, of Coplay clears a path with a snowblower at the Holiday Inn in downtown Allentown, Pa., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a Nor'easter hit the Lehigh Valley. The heaviest snow in Pennsylvania fell in a swath from the Gettysburg area near the Maryland line in the south, straight north to New York, and northeast to the Pocono Mountains, the Lehigh Valley and the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.