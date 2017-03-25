35th Bowl For Kids' Sake in Wilkes-Barre
For 35 years, this event has help raise thousands of dollars to help the programs that help boys and girls in need of mentoring. "This fundraiser helps us raise funds to recruit, screen, and train volunteers that we can match with children who are facing adversity in their lives," said Tanya Olaviany, with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC