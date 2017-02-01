Witness describes interaction between victim, accused killer

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Rafael 'Max' Mora-Polanco is accused of shooting and killing Jorge 'Flacco' Marrero during an argument in Hazleton in June 2015. WILKES-BARRE - Moments before Jorge "Flacco" Marrero was executed on a Hazleton street, his accused killer put a finger to his own throat, made a slashing motion and issued a dire warning, jurors heard Wednesday.

