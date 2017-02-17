Wilkes University brings a Charlie Browna to Wilkes-Barre stage

Charlie Brown wonders why Snoopy is such an unusual dog in the Wilkes University production of 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown,' which opens Feb. 17. Schroeder plays his piano, Lucy offers psychiatric advice, Charlie Brown frets, Snoopy stretches out on his doghouse, Linus cuddles his blanket and Sally may well be planning an argument for her ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.