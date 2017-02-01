Wilkes University accounting students...

Wilkes University accounting students offer free help with tax preparation through VITA

Accounting students at Wilkes University's Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership will offer free tax assistance to the public through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. From left, are Shelby Trumbo, Trudi Casier, Maura Anistranski, and Daniel O'Steen.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

