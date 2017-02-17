Wilkes-Barre sculptor honored family'...

Wilkes-Barre sculptor honored family's coal mining roots

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A photo of coal artist C. Edgar Patience is included in a display in the McDade Park Museum Michael J. Mullen/Staff Photographer Editor's note: This is the third of four stories The Citizens' Voice will run each Sunday this month to commemorate Black History Month. Charles Edgar Patience's grandfather escaped slavery in the South, fought in the Union Army during the Civil War, and later settled in West Pittston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' Sat Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Fri Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Fri Lara Croft 19
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC