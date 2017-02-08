Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia music scen...

Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia music scenes join forces for new release, tour

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Weekender

It's an apt description for the split released Feb. 3 featuring Philadelphia's Jake Clarke and Wilkes-Barre band Spur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe future epidemic Tue Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Mon Mark 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 5 A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Jan 28 Jack 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Luzerne County was issued at February 08 at 9:21PM EST

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC