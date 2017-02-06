Trump's ban hits appeals court as travelers arrive to tears

Noor Almeky, 10, holds up a sign during a rally on Public Square in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, protesting President Donald Trump's executive order. Noor Almeky, 10, holds up a sign during a rally on Public Square in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, protesting President Donald Trump's executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.