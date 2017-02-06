Trump's ban hits appeals court as tra...

Trump's ban hits appeals court as travelers arrive to tears

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Noor Almeky, 10, holds up a sign during a rally on Public Square in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, protesting President Donald Trump's executive order. Noor Almeky, 10, holds up a sign during a rally on Public Square in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, protesting President Donald Trump's executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... 8 hr Mark 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Sun A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Sat A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Jan 28 Jack 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC