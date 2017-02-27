Trump supporters rally in Wilkes-Barre
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE From left, Barbara Morris, Terry Morris and Wilma Geffert hold signs during a pro-Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon. Koons organized a small group that gathered Tuesday afternoon near T.G.I. Friday's on Kidder Street in support of the president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC