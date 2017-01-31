Trump campaign has not reimbursed security costs from W-B Twp. rally

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Oct. 10, 2016. The Donald Trump campaign has not reimbursed Wilkes-Barre Township for costs it incurred providing additional security at the then-candidate's rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in October, according to township police.

