Tough financial decisions ahead for W-B Area despite boost from Wolf's proposed budget
Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget would help the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, but difficult financial decisions on future spending are still coming, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello said. $1.1 million, but projected increases in health care costs and pension contributions are expected to cost $1.6 million in 2017-18, Costello said.
