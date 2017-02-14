Times-Shamrock newspapers offer employee buyouts
The company extended the buyout offer this week to employees with at least 15 years of service at The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, and the Republican Herald in Pottsville.
