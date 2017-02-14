Times-Shamrock newspapers offer emplo...

Times-Shamrock newspapers offer employee buyouts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

The company extended the buyout offer this week to employees with at least 15 years of service at The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, and the Republican Herald in Pottsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 2 hr Say no to bears 14
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... 2 hr Snoop dogg 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,891,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC