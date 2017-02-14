Things to do in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

Cirque Zuma Zuma. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. The African-style circus, which is coming off a sell-out season in Europe and Australia will perform live music, rituals, comedy and acrobatics at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

