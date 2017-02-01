Suspect in W-B shooting faces trial for attempted homicide

MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Jonathan Artimus Tucker is accused of shooting Jose Ocasio-Shouverer in the leg during a November 2016 incident in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - Jose Ocasio-Shouverer said he has been in pain "24 hours a day" since November of last year.

