State's physician general: everyone c...

State's physician general: everyone can now acquire naloxone at pharmacies Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Anyone can now acquire naloxone, which reverses the effects of a prescription opioid or heroin overdose, without a prescription thanks to a standing order signed by Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine. Levine came to Walgreens in Wilkes-Barre on Friday to demonstrate how someone can acquire the “rescue medicine” naloxone as nasal spray at the pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 8 hr Local Deadbeat 116
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Thu cuntfacednigr 1
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC