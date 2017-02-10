State's physician general: everyone can now acquire naloxone at pharmacies Updated at
Anyone can now acquire naloxone, which reverses the effects of a prescription opioid or heroin overdose, without a prescription thanks to a standing order signed by Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine. Levine came to Walgreens in Wilkes-Barre on Friday to demonstrate how someone can acquire the “rescue medicine” naloxone as nasal spray at the pharmacy.
