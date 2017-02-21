Join WILK Newsradio in celebrating the Irish culture during the St. Patrick's Parades! Look for the WILK crew as we join you for Parade Day in Scranton on Saturday, March 11th, and on Sunday, March 12th in Wilkes-Barre! The Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11th steps off at 11:45am in downtown Scranton.

