Spring is coming to Pa. this weekend; but how long will it last?

A period of spring-like warmth will begin for Pennsylvania this weekend and extend well into the coming work week. According to AccuWeather , cities including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., will either challenge or break the 60-degree mark on Saturday and Sunday.

