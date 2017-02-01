Special session planned on W-B debt r...

Special session planned on W-B debt refinancing

13 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The public will get a chance to hear city officials discuss how best to refinance the city's debt and fund repairs for the crumbling Solomon Creek flood wall today. City council will hold a special session at 6 p.m. today at city hall with representatives of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, the city's financial consultant.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

