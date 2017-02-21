Special Edition with Sue Henry

This week on Special Edition, details of the LIFE Geisinger program that aims to keep seniors in the own homes while offering social activities and medical care; an interview with former presidential candidate and media mogul Steve Forbes about taxes, jobs and his upcoming talk at Wilkes University focusing on entrepreneurship and a details about Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's budget that he discussed in Wilkes-Barre with seniors. Welcome to a special edition.

