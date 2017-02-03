Report shows Laurel Run is surprising...

Report shows Laurel Run is surprisingly healthy

13 hrs ago

Credit: Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program Manager Michael Hewitt and GIS Specialist Gabby Zawacki assist Trout Unlimited interns with weighing and measuring Brook Trout. Laurel Run has been found to be surprisingly healthy and able to sustain a naturally reproducing brook trout population in its upper coldwater sections, according to a new report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

