Police: Worker stole clothing, furniture from Kingston home

An Ashley man hired to winterize a Gibson Avenue home stole $2,000 worth of furniture from the residence according police. Police arrested Corey Jack Pacewicz, 26, after a resident of a home he had been hired to winterize reported numerous pieces of furniture and clothing missing on Jan. 14. Police said Bulldogs Property Preservation, Pacewicz's company, was hired to work on the home at 629 Gibson Ave. through Precision Property Management and had been there on Jan. 29, according to a work order posted on the front door.

