Police: Worker stole clothing, furniture from Kingston home
An Ashley man hired to winterize a Gibson Avenue home stole $2,000 worth of furniture from the residence according police. Police arrested Corey Jack Pacewicz, 26, after a resident of a home he had been hired to winterize reported numerous pieces of furniture and clothing missing on Jan. 14. Police said Bulldogs Property Preservation, Pacewicz's company, was hired to work on the home at 629 Gibson Ave. through Precision Property Management and had been there on Jan. 29, according to a work order posted on the front door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|5 hr
|cuntfacednigr
|1
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Feb 3
|more latinos more...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC