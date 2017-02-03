MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Keanu 'Preky' Pinnock, a member of the Play Boy chapter of the Crips gang, is charged with criminal homicide in the September death of Irvando Crooks in Wilkes-Barre. Crips gang member Tevon 'Mulah' Kashaine Thomas is also charged in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.