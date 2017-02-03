N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2015:08:16 14:28:25
Paul Wiedlich Jr., the head football coach at GAR Memorial High School, was cited for violating a Protection from Abuse court order earlier this week, according to Hanover Township police. Wiedlich, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, was cited Wednesday night after a woman reported that he communicated harassing and threatening statements to her by phone, police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|4 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|113
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Fri
|more latinos more...
|2
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC