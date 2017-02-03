Paul Wiedlich Jr., the head football coach at GAR Memorial High School, was cited for violating a Protection from Abuse court order earlier this week, according to Hanover Township police. Wiedlich, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, was cited Wednesday night after a woman reported that he communicated harassing and threatening statements to her by phone, police said in a news release.

