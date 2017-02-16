Christopher Dolan, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02:16 17:49:33
CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE A sign on the door of El Rey Azteca Mexican restaurant in Wilkes-Barre announces the business is closed. It was one of several Mexican restaurants in the area that closed Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|13 hr
|law of the land
|2
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|14 hr
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|14 hr
|Lara Croft
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC