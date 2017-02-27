Pennsylvania cleans up after weekend winds damaged buildings
Cleanup is underway in parts of Pennsylvania that were slammed over the weekend by high winds that destroyed buildings, took down tree limbs and killed farm animals. A confirmed tornado also cut a 13-mile swath through the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas and was blamed for injuries to two women.
