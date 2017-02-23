Passenger boardings set record at airport in January
The number of passengers boarding planes at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport set a record for January, according to numbers that airport executive director Carl R. Beardsley Jr. presented at a board meeting Friday. A total of 18,826 passengers boarded planes in January, up 7.9 percent from the same month last year.
