Pa. budget proposal cuts grant program for private colleges
Funding for a long-standing state grant program for private colleges and universities would be halved if lawmakers approve Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed state budget. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency has provided institutional assistance grants to nearly 90 higher education institutions that do not receive direct state aid for the past four decades.
