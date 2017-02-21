Nation 22 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Man returns library book more than 75 years after it was checked it ...
A Pennsylvania man risked paying a $554 fine when he returned a library book his father checked out more than 75 years ago. Robert Lockman, Jr. of Wilkes-Barre said he was going through his late father's basement in his Shavertown home when he stumbled upon some old children's books, WNEP reported.
