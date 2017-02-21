Namedropper, February 21, 2017 -- Bar Prayer Service, Scranton Coast...
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sean Foley, left, administered the oath of service to Seaman Patrick McGowan on top of Yerba Buena lighthouse in the middle of San Francisco Bay. Both Coast Guardsmen are Scranton natives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC