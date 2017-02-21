McCarthy Tire's New Corporate Attorney Is a Fourth-Generation McCarthy
Colleen Horn Doyle, a member of the fourth-generation of the McCarthy family, will lead McCarthy Tire's legal department. Colleen Horn Doyle, a fourth-generation member of the McCarthy family, is the new corporate attorney for McCarthy Tire Service Inc. She will direct the company's legal department.
