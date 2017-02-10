Martin Sheen backs pal's election bid for Pennsylvania judge
In this March 5, 2015 file photo, actor Martin Sheen poses for photographers on arrival at We Day UK at Wembley Arena, in west London. Sheen briefly reprised his "West Wing" role as president in a new ad backing his friend seeking election as a Pennsylvania judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Thu
|cuntfacednigr
|1
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Feb 3
|more latinos more...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC