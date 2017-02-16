Man pleads guilty to setting fire to house with dead friend's body inside
A man accused of setting fire to a house where his friend's body was later found pleaded guilty Thursday to a single felony count of arson. Kyle Robert Shaw Jr., 24, of Wilkes-Barre, entered his plea before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who set sentencing for March 23. Shaw was accused of setting the blaze at 16 Prospect St. shortly after 6 p.m. Aug. 7. After dousing the flames, firefighters found the body of 31-year-old Jack Sipple on a bed in a second-floor room.
