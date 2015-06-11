Man found guilty in Hazleton murder c...

Man found guilty in Hazleton murder continues to claim innocence

11 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Convicted killer Rafael A a A'MaxA a i 1 2 Mora-Polanco is led from the Luzerne County Courthouse Monday afternoon after being found guilty of first degree murder. Mora-Polanco, 28, was on trial on accusations that he murdered 35-year-old Jorge A a A'FlaccoA a i 1 2 Marrero, who was gunned down in an execution-style slaying on West Fourth Street in Hazleton on June 11, 2015.

