Luzerne County to Publish 200 Names w...

Luzerne County to Publish 200 Names with Active Warrants in Newspaper

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Luzerne County is putting a list of wanted people in the paper hoping for your help in catching those with outstanding warrants. Starting this Sunday, Luzerne County officials are planning to print 200 names with their last known addresses and offenses in local newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Fri more latinos more... 2
Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast... Jan 28 Jack 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC