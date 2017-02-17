Luzerne County Raises Cremation Fee t...

Luzerne County Raises Cremation Fee to $60

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Newswatch 16 has found the cremation fee in Luzerne County is now among the highest of any other county in our area. That fee in Luzerne County was recently raised to $60 but the county coroner says the increase was necessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus' 14 hr Cute couple 4
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Fri Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Fri Lara Croft 19
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC