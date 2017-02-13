Leadership team plans 'Pints for Paul...

Leadership team plans 'Pints for Pauly's' fundraiser

Pauly's Fixer Upper, a Leadership Wilkes-Barre project group, will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at J&J Deli, Draft and Bottle Shop in Dallas to benefit the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University. Funds raised will be used to renovate the Pauly House kitchen, so that the women and their children will have a functional space to prepare meals.

