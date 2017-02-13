Leadership team plans 'Pints for Pauly's' fundraiser
Pauly's Fixer Upper, a Leadership Wilkes-Barre project group, will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at J&J Deli, Draft and Bottle Shop in Dallas to benefit the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children Program at Misericordia University. Funds raised will be used to renovate the Pauly House kitchen, so that the women and their children will have a functional space to prepare meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|11 hr
|Al Boscov
|13
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Feb 3
|more latinos more...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC