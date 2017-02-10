Kingston rockers SUZE to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre
Funk infused Kingston rock band SUZE is growing strong after 10 years of making music and will celebrate that milestone at the F.M. Kirby Center.
