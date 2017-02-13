Judge won't throw out evidence in tun...

Judge won't throw out evidence in tunnel weapons case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

New Jersey Superior... Hundreds of schools have been closed and most flights have been canceled in and out of New Hampshire as the latest storm to hit the area has dumped over a foot of snow in some places. Hundreds of schools have been closed and most flights have been canceled in and out of New Hampshire as the latest storm to hit the area has dumped over a foot of snow in some places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 9 hr Al Boscov 13
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC