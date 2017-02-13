Judge won't throw out evidence in tunnel weapons case

New Jersey Superior... Hundreds of schools have been closed and most flights have been canceled in and out of New Hampshire as the latest storm to hit the area has dumped over a foot of snow in some places. Hundreds of schools have been closed and most flights have been canceled in and out of New Hampshire as the latest storm to hit the area has dumped over a foot of snow in some places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.