Judge signs off on county prison elevator repairs

A Luzerne County judge on Thursday signed off on allowing repairs to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility elevator involved in the deaths of an inmate and a correctional officer last year. Repairs have been on hold because a number of entities have filed petitions to preserve the condition of the elevator as it was when Correctional Officer Kristopher Moules, 25, of Larksville, and inmate Timothy D. Gilliam Jr., 27, of Wilkes-Barre, plummeted to their deaths July 18. County officials say the pair got into a struggle and burst through the closed elevator door, which gave way and allowed them to fall five stories.

