Hundreds Gather in Wilkes-Barre For Rally Against Refugee Executive Order

One week after President Donald Trump announced a ban on Syrian refugees entering the United States, hundreds gathered in downtown Wilkes-Barre to protest the ban, even after a federal judge in Washington halted the ban. "It angers me, but I think it's time to take it to the streets and take some action," said organizer Christine Somers.

