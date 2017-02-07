Hearing for N.J. cop accused of DUI, resisting arrest in Pa. set for April
Authorities say Washington Township police officer William McCarthy III was involved in a DWI crash in Hazleton, Pa. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe future epidemic
|15 hr
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Mon
|Mark
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Feb 3
|more latinos more...
|2
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC