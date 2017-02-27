Group spots rare birds during walk in W-B; count continues

The Audubon Society continues to tally and confirm 2016 Christmas bird count reports filed from across the country, and some rarely seen birds were spotted during a simultaneous bird walk held along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre. Bob Wasilewski, president of the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society, leads a monthly bird walk on the last Sunday of the month.

