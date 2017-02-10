GAR football coach violated PFA order

Paul Wiedlich Jr., GAR High School head football coach and a Wilkes-Barre Area School District teacher, was fined $200 Wednesday for violating a protection from abuse court order, according to Luzerne County Court records. The PFA order from April 2016 expires in June 2019 and says Wiedlich can't abuse, stalk or threaten his estranged wife, Karin Wiedlich, records say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.