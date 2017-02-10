GAR football coach violated PFA order
Paul Wiedlich Jr., GAR High School head football coach and a Wilkes-Barre Area School District teacher, was fined $200 Wednesday for violating a protection from abuse court order, according to Luzerne County Court records. The PFA order from April 2016 expires in June 2019 and says Wiedlich can't abuse, stalk or threaten his estranged wife, Karin Wiedlich, records say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|52 min
|Grim Reaper
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
|Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|2
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Feb 3
|more latinos more...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC