Former Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre to reopen under new owner and sell beer
Blackman Beer Stop LLC is planning to set up shop in the former Turkey Hill store on the corner of Blackman and South Main streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb 18
|Cute couple
|4
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb 7
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb 6
|Mark
|1
|'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14)
|Feb 4
|A Hillary Deport...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC