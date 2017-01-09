Feeling like spring: Winter warmup brings people outdoors
Taking advantage of the warmer weather on Public Square Vanessa White Fernandes of The Hugging Army offered free hugs to any and all saturday afternoon. cv19weather3 DAVE SCHERBENCO/CITIZENS VOICE Most people ventured outside Saturday without a jacket, and some even sported shorts and tank tops.
